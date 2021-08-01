Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,519 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.43% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 million, a PE ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 1.14%.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.