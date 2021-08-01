Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 4,106 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 62.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD opened at $128.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.30. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.