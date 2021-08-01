Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $190,581,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after buying an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,720,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,796,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $295.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.67 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

