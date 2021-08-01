Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 216 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Target were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $261.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.55. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $263.46. The company has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

