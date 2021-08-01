Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $548,149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $939,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,560. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $248.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.