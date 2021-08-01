Payoneer Global Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $9.44 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Payoneer Global stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.34% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

