Peanut Hits 24-Hour Volume of $59,389.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $59,389.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peanut has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peanut Coin Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,961,079 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

