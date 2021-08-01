Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBA. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.60.

PBA stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,314 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,435,000 after acquiring an additional 789,947 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,497,000 after acquiring an additional 203,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 32.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,243,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,224 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

