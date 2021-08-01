Pendal Group Limited Acquires 532 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 534,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,959,000 after acquiring an additional 50,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $509,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,442,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $449.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.26. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $450.98. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.