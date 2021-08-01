Pendal Group Limited Buys 243 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $224.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.