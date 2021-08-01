Pendal Group Limited Has $545,000 Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Asana were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 938.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,376 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 111,672 shares valued at $5,492,679. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ASAN opened at $71.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

