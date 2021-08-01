Pendal Group Limited Makes New Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

