Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,277 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK opened at $47.99 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

