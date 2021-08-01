Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPG opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

