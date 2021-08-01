Penn Virginia (PVAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. On average, analysts expect Penn Virginia to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $18.49 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $700.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

