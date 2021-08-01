Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $723 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.Perficient also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.860 EPS.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $94.29. 578,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,957. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

