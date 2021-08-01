Perion Network (PERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.