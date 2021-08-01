Perion Network (PERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PERI opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $28.32.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.