Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 77 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.94. 1,050,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,653. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

