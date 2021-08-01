Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.58 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,996,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,619. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

