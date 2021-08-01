Perkins Coie Trust Co Invests $106,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,770. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $173.36 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.