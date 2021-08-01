Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 210 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.71. 2,336,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,371. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

