Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 288 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,029,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after buying an additional 1,487,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,030. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

