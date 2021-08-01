Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 844 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,665 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. 8,404,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,298. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.