Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE PSTH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,967. Pershing Square Tontine has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTH. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

