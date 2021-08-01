Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the June 30th total of 626,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 137,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth about $802,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth about $2,597,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

