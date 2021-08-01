PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 37,835,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,863,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.