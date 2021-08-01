Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

PHGUF stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.77. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

