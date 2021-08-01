Philip Henry Ruvinsky Buys 3,000 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 3,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $416,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Philip Henry Ruvinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 3,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00.

BIGZ opened at $19.13 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000.

