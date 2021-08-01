Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 370,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

