Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report sales of $8.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the lowest is $4.15 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 498,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,553. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

