Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $92.10

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.10, but opened at $88.58. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $91.60, with a volume of 34,931 shares.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a PE ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

