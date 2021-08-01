Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 7.18%.
Shares of PINS stock traded down $13.14 on Friday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 76,475,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,498. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, decreased their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.35.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.
