Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $13.14 on Friday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 76,475,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,498. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, decreased their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.35.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,089.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.