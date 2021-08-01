Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.04, but opened at $57.37. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $59.43, with a volume of 663,226 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinterest by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 938,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,875,000 after purchasing an additional 731,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pinterest by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

