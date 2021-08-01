Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

