Piper Sandler Boosts Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $23.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

INOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $46,906,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inovalon by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 701,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.