Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.81. Plantronics posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE POLY traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $31.19. 932,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,654. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.