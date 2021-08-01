Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.91. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 36,561 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$49,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,419.87. Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total value of C$123,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$30,950. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $180,995 over the last ninety days.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

