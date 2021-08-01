Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.29

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 6048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The company has a market cap of $724.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $593,235. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

