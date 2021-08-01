Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.94 ($122.28).

Several research firms have weighed in on PAH3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Porsche Automobil stock traded down €1.02 ($1.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €91.28 ($107.39). 343,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 1 year high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

