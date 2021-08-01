Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. 935,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,896. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.