Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

In related news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

