Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Shares of PFC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.78. 149,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,368. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $998.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.