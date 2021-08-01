Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.