Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,142 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on M shares. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

