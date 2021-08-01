Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.96 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 148.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 153.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA stock opened at $171.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $132.39 and a 52 week high of $173.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

