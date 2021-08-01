Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 7,336 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,161,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

