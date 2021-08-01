Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,197,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,582,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,766,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XM. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,176,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,077,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,838. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XM opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion and a PE ratio of -65.20. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

