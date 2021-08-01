Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 99.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 930,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,120 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

