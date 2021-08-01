Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Shares of FRST opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Primis Financial has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $16.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

