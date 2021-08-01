Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $51.69 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $51,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.82.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $259.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.60 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.